Plans submitted to build 34-bedroom care home on land in Padiham

Exemplar Health Care Services Limited want to build the 34-bedroom complex on 1.5 acres of land in Wytham Street, Padiham.

If approved it will consist of one 10-bed unit and two units of 12 beds over two floors.

Wytham Street, Padiham.

These units will accommodate a nursing station alongside a dining room, quiet rooms, and lounge areas.

Communal facilities within the building will include a residential therapy room, sensory room, and entrance hub with suitable meeting and sitting areas for visiting relatives.

Supporting documents submitted with a planning application to Burnley Council say: “Exemplar specialise in providing high-quality specialist nursing care for adults with complex needs and have over 20 years’ experience.

“They currently have over 35 specialist homes across the UK and have highly-trained nurses and support workers experienced in caring for people with a wide range of needs such as Parkinson’s, Huntington’s Disease, complex dementia, acquired brain injury, spinal injury, mental health conditions and rehabilitation.

“Exemplar are seeking to provide more specialist care homes across the country in areas where there is an identified need for this type of accommodation.

“The site comprises 0.6 hectares of land between Wytham Street and Thompson Street in Padiham. The site comprises green space and tree cover, and an area of hardstanding.

“The site is bound to the north by Green Brook to the east by the Shakespeare public house.

“This application proposes the construction of a two-storey building located to the central part of the site so as to utilise the existing hardstanding on the site and retain the majority of trees and green space around the site boundaries.

“The site will be landscaped with communal gardens connecting out from the hub of the building to the side of the property.

“This ensures a connection between the main entrance and green space area which is utilised by residents, providing external spaces for meeting and nurturing.

“All bedrooms will have full private en-suite facilities including showers.

“Large, assisted bathrooms will be provided on each floor. Two hoist bedrooms are located at ground floor level for residents requiring mobility assistance.