Plans submitted for new Padiham petrol station

A new petrol station could be built on the site of a former primary school in Padiham.

Leeds-based Valli Forecourts Ltd has submitted an application to Burnley Council proposing to build the petrol station on the old Padiham County Primary School site, creating three full time and 10 part time jobs in the process.

And a report to go before the council’s development control committee recommends the proposal be given the green light.As well as the petrol station, the proposed development would include a shop selling cigarettes, newspapers, magazines, snacks, sandwiches, dairy products, cold drinks, groceries and car accessories.

There would also be a car wash and parking for customers.

Padiham County Primary School was knocked down in 2013 having been vacant since 2009 with the land put up for sale by Lancashire County Council.

More than 30 objections from residents fighting against the proposal were received by the council.

Among the concerns raised were increase in traffic, parking issues, pollution, noise issues, anti-social behaviour and impact on privacy.

The applicants had initially proposed 24-hour opening but have since scaled them back to between 6am and 11pm every day.

Conditions suggested by borough planners state if the application is approved, opening hours should be limited even further to between 7am and 10pm.

Senior planning officer, Mel Filbin, said: “The proposal does provide 20 convenient on-site spaces for customers which is sufficient in number to attract customers to park on-site.

“The proposal is unlikely therefore to have an unacceptable impact on traffic or highway safety.

"Conditions are necessary to deal with off-site improvement works and for electric charging points and the provision of cycle parking to ensure the development achieves some sustainable features.

“The proposal would occupy a main road position close to Padiham town centre where the proposed use would provide an acceptable redevelopment of the site subject to conditions to include, amongst other things, opening hours.

“Objections from neighbours have been taken into account but the changes that have been made to the scheme are sufficient to adequately address these. The proposal would also lead to a public benefit by the provision of a new community garden.”