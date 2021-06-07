Plans revealed for new cameras to keep Burnley bus lane clear

Cameras could soon be installed on this Church Street bus lane in Burnley. Photo: Google

Lancashire County Council is proposing to install cameras at one location in the town to ensure existing bus lane restrictions are respected by drivers, with buses able to use them as intended to provide a reliable service for passengers.

County Coun. Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "As we promote cleaner modes of transport, we have to support our bus network and that includes ensuring the bus lanes are safe and clear.

"We already have cameras in place to enforce bus lanes in a number of locations in Lancashire where they have been shown to be successful in discouraging drivers from abusing the bus lanes and making sure they're clear for the buses to use.

"These new proposals are for further locations where we're looking to ensure the traffic priorities put in place to improve journeys by public transport are respected, helping to make sure bus services are on time and reliable for the passengers who depend on them."

The proposals are made in a report being considered at the council's cabinet meeting on Thursday which outlines the result of public consultations on the legal orders needed to enforce the bus lane at Church Street in Burnley.