Plans for new glamping tourist attraction on the outskirts of Burnley

Richard Pilka wants to develop the tourist attraction at his Stiperden House Farm, Kebs Road, Cliviger.

He has applied for planning permission to Burnley Council for the project,

Artist's impression of how the glamping site on the outskirts of Cliviger will look

A Design and Access statement submitted with the application says: “Proposed are a total of four luxury glamping units each with enough bed space to sleep six people and a hot tub for guests along with secure bike storage, an electric vehicle charging point per pod, and a recycling/waste area.

“One parking bay per unit is proposed, as well as a passing place that allows for maintenance vehicles to visit the site when required.

“Also intended are associated landscaping, and an underground water treatment plant for drainage to discharge to an underground soakaway.

“All units are to be manufactured off-site and to be provided by The Garden Sanctuary Pods, the Whernside Pod Deluxe Bunker model.

“The plot is situated just off Kebs Road in Cliviger and lies approximately 6.1 miles South-East of Burnley.

“The proposed glamping site will provide subtle and discreet countryside accommodation for tourists visiting this area’s attractions on short breaks and weekend stays.

“‘Stiperden House Farm’ is a settlement in the Cliviger area of Burnley, located approximately 12.6 miles South-East of Burnley town centre and 33.8 miles North-East of Manchester.

“The area and surroundings are rich in tourist attractions, with many walking opportunities, village shops, pubs and other attractions/activities.

“The plot for the proposed glamping site will occupy approx. 8,057 square metres of the applicant’s land.

“The vast majority of the site will be left as open green space with individual decked areas for guests to relax.

“The four guest units will be well spaced apart by approximately 16 metres in distance to give each visitor a good amount of privacy, for social distancing and to control the carry of sound.

“The existing entrance on the private farm track – accessed via Kebs Road – will be the access to the glamping site.

“There will be one electric vehicle charging point per pod available for use by guests throughout their stay.