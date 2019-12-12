Plan to house vulnerable adults at Langroyd Hall is submitted

A popular former pub and restaurant, housed in a historic building, is set to become a centre supporting vulnerable adults.

Colne's Langroyd Hall, a popular pub and carvery among other uses in its long history, has been shut for around two years, but a planning application has now been submitted by My Space Housing Solutions.

If passed by Pendle Borough Council the plan would see part of the hall demolished and four new units built to house 33 "extra care" apartments with cafe, gymnasium, hairdressers, and associated car parking.

Leaders Times Newspapers reported recently that the owners of Langroyd Hall, a Grade II listed building which dates back to the 17th century, had been prosecuted by Pendle Council.

Leicester based EH Capital 1 Ltd pleaded guilty at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on November 21st for unlawfully removing roof slates and a stone lantern finial in April this year.

It was fined £1,200 and ordered to pay the council’s prosecution costs.

EH Capital 1 has been asked to carry out work to protect the building from intruders, including restoring the roof.