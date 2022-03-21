Andrew Derbyshire, who was a finalist on the TV reality show in 2014, had guests on their feet singing and dancing at the dinner held at Burnley’s Penny Black bar.

Undefined: readMore

Hosted and organised by Alex Hind of Beyond the Fence, guests enjoyed a five course dinner and there was a raffle and auction to raise funds for Derian House children’s hospice.

Andrew shared the stage with his talented sister, Jodie Forrest and her daughter, Jolie (14) and he was happy to share the limelight.

Padiham born Andrew found fame when he made it to the top 50 of Pop Idol, one of the TV's first reality talent shows back in 2001.

1. Charity gala dinner night at Penny Black Guests at the gala dinner night at Burnley's Penny Black bar Photo: Ellie Wilson Photography Photo Sales

2. Charity gala dinner night at Penny Black Guests at the gala dinner night at Burnley's Penny Black bar Photo: Ellie Wilson Photography Photo Sales

3. Charity gala dinner at Penny Black Guests at the gala dinner night at Burnley's Penny Black bar Photo: Ellie Wilson Photography Photo Sales

4. Charity gala dinner at Penny Black Guests at the gala dinner night at Burnley's Penny Black bar Photo: Ellie Wilson Photography Photo Sales