Parents and carers made sure year six students from Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley had an end of term leaving celebration to remember

Photo gallery: Picnic and disco for Burnley school pupils left heartbroken after Covid-19 forced cancellation of their leavers' celebration (part two)

Year six leavers at a Burnley primary school ended the term in style with two big celebrations

By Susan Plunkett
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 4:55 am

After they all had to isolate in the last week of term due to a positive covid test, the leavers party at Brunshaw Primary School had to be cancelled.

So parents and family members pulled together to organise a picnic at Towneley Park and a disco at Burnley Miners' Club where all the youngsters were presented with certificates and medals.

Parents and carers made sure year six students from Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley had an end of term leaving celebration to remember

Parents and carers made sure year six students from Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley had an end of term leaving celebration to remember

Parents and carers made sure year six students from Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley had an end of term leaving celebration to remember

Parents and carers made sure year six students from Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley had an end of term leaving celebration to remember

