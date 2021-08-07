Photo gallery: Picnic and disco for Burnley school pupils left heartbroken after Covid-19 forced cancellation of their leavers' celebration (part two)

After they all had to isolate in the last week of term due to a positive covid test, the leavers party at Brunshaw Primary School had to be cancelled.
So parents and family members pulled together to organise a picnic at Towneley Park and a disco at Burnley Miners' Club where all the youngsters were presented with certificates and medals.
1.
Parents and carers made sure year six students from Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley had an end of term leaving celebration to remember
