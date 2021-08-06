Photo gallery: (part one) Special double celebration for Burnley classmates after leaving party cancelled due to covid

For parents, grandparents and carers got together to organise a picnic and disco for the children to make sure they had a celebration to remember after they all had to isolate on the final week of term, which resulted in their leaving do being cancelled.
Teaching staff attended the picnic at Towneley Park and also the disco at Burnley Miners' Club and the children were each presented with leavers' certificates and medals.
1.
The families of year six students from Burnley's Brunshaw Primary School threw the a leavers' celebration to remember
