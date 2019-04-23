Photo gallery: Huge point for the Clarets as they all but secure Premier League survival
Burnley fans had a Bank Holiday Monday to remember thanks to a hard fought 2-2 draw with Chelsea.
Did our photographer catch you cheering on the team at Stamford Bridge?
1. Chelsea v Burnley fan photos
Clarets fans cheer on the lads away at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Rob Newell/CameraSport
other
2. Chelsea v Burnley fan photos
Clarets fans cheer on the lads away at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Rob Newell/CameraSport
other
3. Chelsea v Burnley fan photos
Clarets fans cheer on the lads away at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Rob Newell/CameraSport
other
4. Chelsea v Burnley fan photos
Clarets fans cheer on the lads away at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Rob Newell/CameraSport
other
View more