Tributes for co-founder of award-winning Burnley travel agency

News you can trust since 1877

Plans are already under way for next year's event.

Attractions included a float procession, fun fair, dog agility show, Lancashire's Strongest Man/Woman competition, various food and craft stalls, licensed beer tent and live entertainment.

Hundreds of revellers descended on Queen Street recreation ground for a jam-packed day full of family fun at the annual festival.