Penny the pooch set to take the lead after she is cast in starring role in Burnley school's end of term show

Penny the cavapoochon looks set to be a star in the end of term show The Wizard of Boz at Burnley's St Augustine's RC Primary School. (photo by Andy Ford)

Eight-month-old Penny will show her dogged determination as she takes to the stage at St Augustine's RC Primary as Toto in the year six production ‘The Wizard of Boz’ – a twist on the The Wizard of Oz which involves the appearance of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Penny’s owner and St Augustine’s Pupil and Family Support Lead Nichola Pound said the lovable pooch is loving the attention.

“We are training Penny to be a therapy dog at the school and the pupils all love her. She loves getting involved with them all and acts to calm them down and protect them,” said Nichola.

The production is being filmed rather than live due to covid and Dorothy, otherwise known as Chloe Marsden, admits Penny can get distracted during filming.

“Penny tried to steal the witches leg from under the house and she licked the inside of my ear as well,” said Chloe.

Assistant head and head of year six Abigail Nuttall is in charge of the production.

“We are filming it in stages and then going to put it altogether. It’s an adaptation on the Wizard of Oz, I am just waiting for Boris’ wig to arrive!”

Headteacher Sinead Colbeck added: "Our year six children, like all others, have missed out on so much during the pandemic and we were keen to make some special memories for them before they leave us.

“Penny has certainly provided some much-needed comfort in recent months and never fails to make us all smile.