Pennine Community Credit Union's kind donation to the Samaritans
Pennine Community Credit Union, the ethical, financial co–operative, has donated £19,000 to local charities and good causes.
The Pendle branch of Samaritans – coincidentally celebrating its 50th anniversary this year – is just one of the grateful recipients.
Victoria Haworth, Samaritans Branch Director said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to PCCU for their generous donation. Samaritans’ work has never been more important in these difficult times.
"The lifeline we extend via our dedicated listening volunteers, helps callers talk through their concerns and problems. All volunteers offer their time completely free; nevertheless our branch has significant running costs and donations such as received today from PCCU go a long way towards funding what we do.”
Kathryn Fogg, chief executive PCCU added: “Besides offering affordable loans and competitive savings PCCU is committed to helping champion as many local charities and good causes as possible. To this end we are delighted to support Samaritans in the area, whose volunteers do a brilliant job.”