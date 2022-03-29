Pennine Community Credit Union's kind donation to the Samaritans

The Pendle branch of Samaritans – coincidentally celebrating its 50th anniversary this year – is just one of the grateful recipients.

Victoria Haworth, Samaritans Branch Director said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to PCCU for their generous donation. Samaritans’ work has never been more important in these difficult times.

"The lifeline we extend via our dedicated listening volunteers, helps callers talk through their concerns and problems. All volunteers offer their time completely free; nevertheless our branch has significant running costs and donations such as received today from PCCU go a long way towards funding what we do.”

Pauline Hirons (left), Pendle Samaritans’ Treasurer, receiving cheque from Kathryn Fogg, (right) CEO of PCCU