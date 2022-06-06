Pendleside Hospice volunteers celebrate Jubilee in royal style

Staff dressed as the Queen and her entourage waved at the guests – who enjoyed cup cakes, scones, pizzas and a barbeque – from the conservatory balcony.
Volunteer co-ordinator Lisa Clarke said: “The Jubilee party was not only to celebrate the Queen’s platinum anniversary but also as a way of saying thank you to all of our wonderful volunteers during National Volunteers’ Week. Without their efforts we would be unable to function as we do.”
Amongst the guests were scores of the charity shop helpers, volunteer drivers and the group of unpaid gardeners.
Lisa added: “Many volunteers had to step down during the pandemic and we would urge people who have a few spare hours a week to come forward and offer their services.”
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should contact Lisa on 01282 440159 or email [email protected]