Pendleside Hospice volunteers celebrate Jubilee in royal style

Around 180 Pendleside volunteers celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a fun-filled afternoon party in the hospice’s grounds at Reedley.

By John Deehan
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:14 am
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:17 am

Staff dressed as the Queen and her entourage waved at the guests – who enjoyed cup cakes, scones, pizzas and a barbeque – from the conservatory balcony.

Volunteer co-ordinator Lisa Clarke said: “The Jubilee party was not only to celebrate the Queen’s platinum anniversary but also as a way of saying thank you to all of our wonderful volunteers during National Volunteers’ Week. Without their efforts we would be unable to function as we do.”

Pendleside Hospice volunteers celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Amongst the guests were scores of the charity shop helpers, volunteer drivers and the group of unpaid gardeners.

Lisa added: “Many volunteers had to step down during the pandemic and we would urge people who have a few spare hours a week to come forward and offer their services.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should contact Lisa on 01282 440159 or email [email protected]

