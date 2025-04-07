Pendleside Hospice volunteer shares his personal story of loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For Burnley-born Stuart Nixon, life has always been about forming strong relationships with others.

Whether it was through his many years as a Health Care Assistant at Burnley General Teaching Hospital or his ongoing commitment to charities, Stuart’s belief in the importance of connection has shaped every part of his journey. Now, in the wake of personal loss, Stuart is using his story to bring comfort to others and to shine a light on the vital support Pendleside Hospice offers to those navigating bereavement.

Stuart met his late wife Carol in 2010 at Burnley Hospital, where she worked in the Orthopedics department. Their first date was at a pub, and Stuart remembers it fondly, “I knew I loved her the moment we met,” he smiles. “She told me she loved me by the second date—so we used to laugh about that.”

They married two years later, and their life together was filled with love, travel, and shared memories, particularly of Albufeira in Portugal, a place close to both their hearts. “It was our special little place,” Stuart shares. “We made so many beautiful memories there.”

Stuart and Carol Nixon.

Sadly, Carol passed away in August 2024 at the age of 64, following a period of declining health problems. Stuart reflects that it wasn’t just the physical complications that affected her—it was

emotional, too. “Carol lost her son in 2017. He was just 33, and I truly believe she lived the next seven years with a broken heart. That loss stayed with her, always.”

Having volunteered at Pendleside Hospice for some time prior to Carol’s passing, Stuart was familiar with the services offered, including bereavement support.

Stuart began counselling sessions with Family Support Counsellor Simon Frauts to help process his grief. “Simon supported me through such a difficult time. He listened and helped me find a way forward.”

Pendleside Hospice volunteer, Stuart Nixon.

Simon, in turn, recognised something special in Stuart. “When I suggested to Stuart that he could offer his positivity to others by facilitating our bereavement drop-in group, he jumped at the chance,” says Simon. “Stuart continues to be an example of how supporting others can, in turn, support oneself.”

Stuart now facilitates Pendleside’s Bereavement Support Group, a space where those who have lost loved ones can come together, not only to share their grief, but to share life and form new

relationships. "Everyone is welcome,” shares Stuart. "There’s no pressure, no judgement. We’re all in it together.”

Pendleside Hospice's Walking & Coffee Morning Group.

In addition, Stuart takes part in the Walking & Coffee Bereavement Support Group, which brings people together in the fresh air for gentle exercise, conversation, and companionship.

“You can have all the medication in the world,” Stuart says, “but talking and getting involved—that’s one of the best remedies.”

Through it all, Stuart maintains a positive outlook on life, shaped by his spiritual nature and belief in the meaning behind life’s events. “I’ve always believed things happen for a reason. Carol and I meeting—it was meant to be. Our pasts aligned, and we found each other.”

He believes that helping others is now part of his path, and Stuart is keen to spread awareness of the bereavement support Pendleside offers. “This story isn't about me,” Stuart says. “It’s about providing support and guidance for others in similar situations. Pendleside is a place where you can find that help and when you walk through the Hospice doors, you immediately feel a warm embrace.”

This year, Stuart is honoured to be supporting Pendleside’s Memories on the Lake event, taking place at Thompson Park on Saturday, May 17th. It’s a poignant occasion where people can come together to honour their loved ones by floating a personalised lantern on the lake. “It’s a chance to reflect, to look back on the good memories” Stuart says, “Life is short, and we all

reach that time one day, so enjoy life while you can and cherish the moments you’ve had.”

As he prepares to help lead this heartfelt event, Stuart reflects on the journey he’s taken—from grief to giving back. “There’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” he says. “You might be at the beginning but keep heading down the path. The light is the people you find who will help you get through this.”

To find out more about Pendleside Hospice’s bereavement support services, please call 01282 440 102 or visit www.pendleside.org.uk/family-support-and-bereavement

Come along to the Memories on the Lake event at Thompson Park in Burnley on Saturday, May 17th, and leave a lantern on the lake for your loved one. Each lantern can be personalised with your own message or even your most cherished memory.