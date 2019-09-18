Pendleside Hospice praised at county business awards

Pendleside Hospice was crowned the Third Sector Business of the Year at Lancashire’s Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) 2019.

The BIBAs, which are Lancashire’s largest and longest-running business awards, aim to recognise and reward great businesses, drive growth and innovation across the county and nurture the next generation of business leaders.

Pendleside Hospice faced tough competition within their category, being one of eight businesses shortlisted – all of which were visited and rigorously interviewed by the BIBAs team in recent months.

Helen McVey, the hospice’s chief executive, said: “Winning this award is a fantastic achievement for Pendleside and we’re so proud to be named the best Third Sector Business in Lancashire.

"All credit has to go to our brilliant staff and volunteers, and of course our fantastic supporters, for making Pendleside the amazing place it is. Thank you on behalf of patients past, present and future.”

The awards ceremony was held in front of a sell-out crowd at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where businesses were crowned winners across 20 different categories.

The judge for Third Sector Business of the Year said: “Congratulations to Pendleside Hospice and their fantastic staff who prove that exceptional organisation and clear business objectives work. Their commitment and dedication to their local community is second to none.”

Anne Huntley, clinical services manager, proudly accepted the award on the night.

She said: “We work in the community and we look after people at the end of life providing care for not only the patients, but those who are important to them too – their friends, families and carers. For everybody who’s lost somebody, this is what we do and this is why we do it.”

The BIBAs, which are open to businesses of all sizes and across a range of specialist sectors, are organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.