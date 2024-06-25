Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pendleside Hospice is shining a light on Motor Neurone Disease, a devastating condition that affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time.

Occupational Therapist, Diane Herbert, has spent nearly two years leading day service groups at the hospice, including specialised neurological support groups held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

The charity also offers transportation across Burnley and Pendle thanks to two minibuses that can take wheelchairs. Diane and the team provide patients with comprehensive physical and emotional support, including linking them with local services so they’re able to receive essential equipment to improve their safety at home.

“Having both a personal and professional connection to Motor Neurone Disease, I want to raise awareness of MND and share what support is available at Pendleside Hospice, to people in our area.

Diane Herbert, an occupational therapist at Burnley's Pendleside Hospice, and her dog, Teddy.

“Motor Neurone Disease is a cruel and relentless illness that can affect even the healthiest and fittest of people. Sadly, I lost my dad, John, to MND in 2015. I saw first-hand the impact of the disease on his life. My dad was my treasure, a keen cyclist and family man, who died shortly after retirement. Towards the end of his life, my dad received support from Pendleside Hospice, and I’ll never forget the compassionate and personal

care he received from our wonderful Hospice at Home team.”

Diane understands the emotional and physical toll the disease takes not only on the patients but also on their families.

John Herbert, who had Motor Neurone Disease.

“Although the disease undoubtedly affects those living with it, mentally, they’re still very much aware of who they are and their surroundings. Over time, how they express themselves will change, but with the right guidance, love, and support, their final days, weeks, and months can still be meaningful and fulfilling.

“For those living with MND, or any other neurological condition, we’re there to help them every step of the way. We can’t change the

outcome, but we can support them on their journey to maintaining a healthy state of well-being. We support our service users in many ways and tailor our care to meet specific needs. We provide occupational therapy and physiotherapy, which can help people to maintain functional independence for as long as possible.

“Seeing the impact of MND on my dad’s life has given me a unique perspective and a deep commitment to helping others facing this disease. The support we provide at Pendleside is not just about medical care; it’s about holistic, compassionate care that addresses the emotional, psychological, and practical needs of our patients and their families.”

Diane Herbert and Burnley's Pendleside Hospice team raising awareness of MND.

The Hospice at Home team also frequently visits patients with neurological conditions, providing a range of services that include assessments, support visits, respite care for family members and carers, and night sits.

Kate Gerrety is Pendleside Hospice’s Team Leader and MND Champion. Her role involves staying updated with the latest news and developments in MND care and attending quarterly meetings with other healthcare professionals in Burnley and Pendle, including the local MND Specialist Nurse.

There is no cure for the disease and six people in the UK are diagnosed with it every day. If you or someone you know is seeking support for a neurological condition, contact 01282 440 100 to learn more about the hospice’s services.