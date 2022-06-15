James and Donna from Alexander Grace Law with hospice mascot Penny Squirrel, head of income generation, Louisa Mayor, and community engagement officer, Leah Hooper.

A total of 18 schools and nine nurseries took part in the annual floppy-eared event, where pupils and staff, while all sporting bunny ears, have to hop outside for a minimum of 10 minutes.

Pendleside Hospice community engagement officer Leah Hooper called all those who took part “amazing” and said without fundraising events like the Bunny Hop, the hospice would struggle to stay open.

“This year’s event has been amazing and the vital funds which have been raised by the schools and nurseries involved is incredible. The hospice relies on generous support like this from the local community in order to continue providing care to people with life-limiting illnesses in Burnley and Pendle.