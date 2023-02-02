As the hospice opened its shop doors this week to a big reveal of its new ‘Rewear Revolution’ campaign it called on all communities to join in.

The campaign’s aim is to raise awareness of the benefits of shopping for preloved items and, in doing so, raising vital funds for patient care at Pendleside.

Team leader Sarah and volunteer Maria are all set for the 'Rewear Revolution' set to launch at Pendleside Hospice's nine charity shops

Louisa Mayor, head of income generation, said: “We are excited to launch our Rewear Revolution campaign as we seek to encourage more people to donate to and buy from our amazing charity shops.

“The perception of charity shops has changed over the last few years and we are finding more and more people are now choosing preloved clothing in favour of fast fashion and household items, which tell a real story.

“By working together as a community people can stop quality items from going to landfill, save money in their pockets and help generate essential money for the funding of Pendleside Hospice and the communities that we are proud to serve.

“Let’s face it, who doesn’t like a bargain!”

All profits from the shops, which are staffed by an army of volunteers, go directly towards patient care and help off-set the massive rising costs incurred by the hospice because of the energy crisis and general cost of living increases.

Pendleside’s chief executive Helen McVey said: “Without the support of generous people, the hard work of our staff and volunteers, Pendleside would not be able to provide the care and services to patients with life-limiting illnesses.”

Wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan ‘Rewear To Care’, Pendleside shop coordinators and volunteers are enthusiastic about the launch of the campaign and look forward to welcoming customers through the door.

Claire Shilton, team leader at the Colne shop, said: “Our high street charity shops, and online eBay shop, are a treasure trove of quality items, many of which come to us with tags attached and some that are unique. Once people find a special preloved treasure in one of our shops, they’re hooked!“If you haven’t visited one of our shops yet we urge you to give them a go.”

Reusable ‘Rewear To Care’ canvas bags are being sold in the shops for £4.95 and customers are being encouraged to sign up to Gift Aid when they donate items, as it boosts their donations by 25%. Louisa added:” Adding Gift Aid to a donation is so easy and doesn’t cost a thing. But it does add an extra 25p to every £1 raised through sales of goods in our shops which is quite a sum over the year.

“Joining the Rewear Revolution is simple. Donate to or buy from any of our shops and you’ve played your part. And if you have found a gem in one of our shops, please tell your friends and family and tag us on our social channels.

To find out more about the shop and donation centre locations visit www.pendleside.org.uk