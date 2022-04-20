Pendle to receive £2.3m. towards flood defences

Investment in flood defences has been spread across every region of England, with Pendle receiving £2,341,000 in investment since 2015.

The Government’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Investment Plan outlines how £5.2 billion of investment over the next six years will be spent, including more than £860m. in 2021–22 on boosting the design and construction of more than 1,000 flooding alleviation schemes.

Over 580,000 acres of agricultural land, as well as thousands of businesses, communities and major infrastructure have been protected – including more than 8,000 kilometres of roads.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

New flood schemes in the most deprived parts of the country have also qualified for funding at 2.25 times the rate of other areas.

According to estimates, the programme has saved the economy more than £28 billion in damages to homes and businesses through the extra protection provided to communities across the country.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “Flooding can devastate communities, including here in Pendle, and so we must put in place protections to protect our homes and livelihoods from the impact of extreme weather.

“That is why I welcome the £2,341,000 invested already by the Conservative Government to protect homes and businesses in Pendle with flood alleviation schemes – helping to protect homes from flooding and coastal erosion.