Pendle taxi firm pledges free transport to vaccination centres for vulnerable residents

Pendle Taxi Ltd has announced they will be offering the free trips to people who would otherwise be unable to get to a vaccination centre.

Thanks to a fleet of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, the firm, based in Nelson, is particularly helping residents with disabilities who may have mobility problems and struggle to attend their vaccination appointments.

Owner Shaf Latif, explained: "I just want to put the message out there to say we are here to help. We are able to carefully and safely transport people of all ages with disabilities in and out of cars thanks to our wheelchair accessible mini buses.

There are a number of wheelchair-accessible vehicles owned by Pendle Taxis Ltd

"This offer applies to residents in Burnley and Pendle of all ages who are elderly, vulnerable or require wheelchair accessible transport.

"A safe community is a prosperous one. Here at Pendle Taxis Ltd, we firmly believe that our customers shouldn't be held back by disability and we are only too happy to help."