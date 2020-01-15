Pendle's young Liverpool football star hoping for Lioness call-up

A talented young footballer, who plays her trade for no less than Liverpool FC Women, is hoping to soon get a national team call-up.

Barrowford teenager Maddy Duffy, who plays as a midfielder for Liverpool Women Under-14s, attended a National Training Camp last year, which forms part of the Lioness Talent Pathway and allows players the opportunity to train and play alongside other talented players from across the country.

The Fisher More High School Year 8pupil was playing in a Football Festival at York for Liverpool when England scouts selected her to attend the Under-14s NTC in August. She was invited back to a second Under-14s NTC in November.

Maddy (13) has just returned from her third NTC where only 24 girls were selected to attend. The structure aims to support in the identification, development and progression of players with the potential and aspiration to play for the England Women’s senior team.

There are two further camps and one training days early this year and then once the Under-15s’ fixtures are established, Maddy will be waiting for the phone call to play for England Under-15s and hopefully travel the world with the squad.

Meanwhile, Maddy has been selected to represent Lancashire County Under-14s and also appears in a 'Fruit Shoot' currently showing in cinemas nationwide.