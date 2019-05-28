Pendle's new Business Minister visits Burnley companies

Pendle MP and Business Minister Andrew Stephenson visited two Burnley aerospace companies in his new role.

First, the Minister visited Safran Nacelles in Burnley, one of the main integrators of aircraft engine nacelle systems in the world.

He then toured the assembly lines of Hycrome Aerospace: also in Burnley, the company is a key part of the aerospace supply chain, working with leading manufacturers including BAE Systems and Airbus – as well as Safran Nacelles.

Mr Stephenson’s visit follows the announcement of further support for the aerospace sector. On Monday, the Minister announced the launch of a new £10m. programme to support around 80 small and medium-sized companies in the aerospace sector over the next three years.

Matched by industry through in-kind contributions, Supply Chains for the 21st Century Competitiveness and Growth Scheme will help businesses to raise their productivity and increase their competitiveness.

The programme is a key part of the government’s Aerospace Sector Deal and modern Industrial Strategy, supporting the further development and growth of the industry and helping secure the UK’s place as a world-leader in the field for years to come.

Business Minister Andrew Stephenson said: “I’m acutely aware of how important the aerospace industry is to East Lancashire – and to our country. The companies we have working here in Burnley and across Lancashire are at the cutting edge of this exciting and dynamic sector.

“I was therefore delighted to visit two companies right on my doorstep - seeing the fantastic work of Safran Nacelles, and that of workers on the assembly line at Hycrome Aerospace.

“These companies are a clear demonstration of how the UK is, and can continue to be, among the world-leaders in aerospace – backed by our modern Industrial Strategy.”

Michael Rigalle, Managing Director of Safran Nacelles in Burnley, said: “It was a pleasure to meet the Minister today and show him the exciting work we are doing to develop, design and manufacture nacelle systems. As one of the largest private sector employers in Burnley, we are proud to build upon the long history of aerospace in our region.

"Over the next four years, we will continue to invest in our people and technology to ensure we remain competitive in the global aerospace industry.”

The Minister also visited AMS Neve, a world-class creator of audio processing, hard disk editing and digital console products. The SME provides the best possible sound, capability and operational experience for the TV and film industry, largely working with Hollywood-based production companies.