Pendle's 'litter police' partnership to be terminated in New Year

Pendle's controversial "litter police" could be given their marching orders in the New Year.

Pendle Borough Council's Policy and Resources Committee is set to meet on Tuesday when members are expected to agree that formal notice be given to private litter enforcement company District Enforcement to terminate the partnership in February 2020.

However, council group leaders and relevant officers are expected to meet with District Enforcement before the notice takes effect to try to renegotiate a new agreement with a view to focusing more on the council’s requirements.

Leader Times Newspapers highlighted local unhappiness with the scheme in October, by which time fixed penalty notices issued by Pendle's 'litter police' had passed the 3,000 mark since they began operating in the borough last February.

Lib Dem Coun. David Whipp, who described the situation as "diabolical", revealed that the vast majority of the 3,096 penalties (94%) were for cigarette related offences - 2,566 for fag ends and 352 for roll-ups. Just four were fast food related and six were for drinks bottles.

Crucially, less than 2% (1.78%) were for dog fouling.

The council has now asked for a report on the outcome of Tuesday's discussions to be submitted to either the January or February 2020 meeting of the Policy and Resources Committee

so that a final decision on whether to terminate the contract can be taken.