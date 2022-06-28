The event, which was co-organised with Burnley and Pendleside Rotary Club, covered 13 miles and 20 venues.

Louisa Mayor, Pendleside’s head of income generation, said: “It was brilliant to see so many happy faces on Pub Walk Day which returned after a two year absence because of Covid.

“We are always extremely grateful to everyone who took part and especially Graham Trudgill and his colleagues at Burnley and Pendleside Rotary Club for playing such a major part in making the event a success.

“We won’t know exactly how much we have raised until everyone has submitted their sponsorship money but we are hoping it will exceed £100,000, which is magnificent.”

Venues along the way were: Four Halls Inn, Higham; Pendle Inn, Barley Mow, The Cabin, Barley; Bay Horse, Roughlee Village Centre, Roughlee; Rising Sun, Blacko Charity Alpacha; Cross Gaits, Blacko; Old Bridge Inn, George and Dragon, David Street WMC, White Bear, Bombay Lounge, Hungry Horse, Barrowford; Nelson Cricket Club; Sparrowhawk, Wheatley Lane; White Swan and Fence Gate, Fence.

