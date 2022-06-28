.

Pendle Pub Walk organisers confident more than £100,000 has been raised for Pendleside Hospice

Some 2,183 hikers took it all in their stride as they completed the returning Pendle Pub Walk, helping raise what organisers believe will be more than £100,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

By John Deehan
The event, which was co-organised with Burnley and Pendleside Rotary Club, covered 13 miles and 20 venues.

Louisa Mayor, Pendleside’s head of income generation, said: “It was brilliant to see so many happy faces on Pub Walk Day which returned after a two year absence because of Covid.

“We are always extremely grateful to everyone who took part and especially Graham Trudgill and his colleagues at Burnley and Pendleside Rotary Club for playing such a major part in making the event a success.

“We won’t know exactly how much we have raised until everyone has submitted their sponsorship money but we are hoping it will exceed £100,000, which is magnificent.”

Venues along the way were: Four Halls Inn, Higham; Pendle Inn, Barley Mow, The Cabin, Barley; Bay Horse, Roughlee Village Centre, Roughlee; Rising Sun, Blacko Charity Alpacha; Cross Gaits, Blacko; Old Bridge Inn, George and Dragon, David Street WMC, White Bear, Bombay Lounge, Hungry Horse, Barrowford; Nelson Cricket Club; Sparrowhawk, Wheatley Lane; White Swan and Fence Gate, Fence.

