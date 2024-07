The pub walk, organised by Pendleside Hospice and Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club, raises money for Pendleside, with £5 of each registration fee going to other local charities who are supported by the Rotary Club.

Now in its 15th year, the event, which is sponsored by Alderson and Horan, takes walkers on a 13-mile hike around the stunning Pendle countryside stopping off at numerous pubs and bars along the way.