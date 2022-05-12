Pendle Orange Order to march through Burnley for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A flute band from Glasgow and a lodge from Banbridge in Northern Ireland, bringing two Lambeg drums, will also be taking part in the march which startts at noon.

There will be a short service in the Peace Gardens before the march sets off on the return leg ending up at the Cross Keys.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pendle Sons of Ulster

A spokesman for the group said: “We have lodges attending from all four corners of the United Kingdom and are expecting a large turnout of the public to support us.”

The Loyal Orange Institution, commonly known as the Orange Order, is an international Protestant fraternal order based in Northern Ireland and primarily associated with Ulster Protestants, particularly those of Ulster Scots heritage.