In Pendle, the Together Housing Association will be provided with funding through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, which will be used to support fabric insulation upgrades (loft insulation, cavity wall insulation, underfloor insulation) to properties on the North Valley estate in Colne and the Hodge House estate in Nelson.

Mr Stephenson said: “It is right that our mission to reach net zero does not saddle taxpayers with unrealistic costs.

“That is why I am delighted the Conservative Government are investing in Pendle through Together Housing to cut people’s bills by up to £400 and boost efficiency.

“This funding will increase the efficiency of heating systems and vitally cut costs for hundreds of families for the long-term.”

The funding committed by Government will be matched with around £1.1 billion in funding provided by Social Housing Landlords. This means the overall package will benefit 115,000 low-income households, with average annual bill savings of between £220 to £400 per household.

The schemes form part of the Government’s commitment to reduce overall UK energy demand by 15% by 2030, as well as supporting the ambition for the UK to move towards greater energy independence.

The Home Upgrade Grant is supporting over 25,000 low-income homes across England by installing energy efficiency measures and low carbon heating. Those being aided are typically the worst quality, off-grid homes most in need of upgrading, with an EPC rating of D to G. Improving these homes comes with the added benefit of supporting 7,000 jobs.

The announcement comes alongside the latest funding of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme update, at around £400m. This scheme supports public sector bodies to move away from using fossil fuels to generate heat and energy and instead use low carbon technology.

