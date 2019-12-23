Pendle MP thanks Royal Mail staff for festive efforts

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson visited the Barnoldswick Delivery Office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on season’s greetings to its hardworking staff.

Mr Stephenson was shown around the office by Delivery Office manager David Lavi, and was introduced to the postmen and women who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail across Pendle over the Christmas period.

The Festive Season is Royal Mail’s busiest period, as millions of people shop online for gifts and send Christmas cards and parcels.

There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first class Christmas.

Mr Stephenson said: “I’d like to thank all the postmen and women at both the Barnoldswick and Nelson Royal Mail Delivery Offices for all they do.

"This year in addition to the Christmas rush, they have also had to deal with the additional burdens placed on them by the General Election campaign. I try to drop in every Christmas time, just to say thank you and wish everyone an enjoyable Christmas break.”

Customers can also help Royal Mail ensure that all their letters, cards and parcels are delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible by taking a few easy steps:

Post early – Avoid disappointment by posting your cards and parcels early.

Use the postcode – A clearly addressed card or parcel, with a postcode, and return address on the back of the envelope, will ensure quick and efficient delivery.

Use Special Delivery – For valuable and important packages and parcels guarantee delivery with Royal Mail’s Special Delivery, which means your gift is tracked, traced and insured against loss.

Wrap parcels well and always give a return address

For more information about Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates, please visit: www.royalmail.com/merrychristmas or call 03457 740 740.