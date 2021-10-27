Pendle MP launches Christmas card competition for children

The competition has once again been sponsored by Silentnight and the chosen design will be re-produced on the front of Mr Stephenson’s official Christmas card which goes to thousands of people including local councillors, fellow MPs, the Prime Minister and even Her Majesty the Queen.

Mr Stephenson said: “I am delighted that Silentnight have again agreed to sponsor this year’s competition, meaning that there are some excellent prizes on offer. Every year my office receive hundreds of wonderful designs from school children across Pendle and I can’t wait to see this year’s entries.”

Last year the competition was won by Brooke Burgan, ageed 11 from Park Primary School in Colne, with runners up Esme Shuttleworth,(6) from Roughlee Primary School and Humaira Ahmed (10) from Gisburn Road Primary School in Barnoldswick.

Andrew Stephenson judging a previous competition