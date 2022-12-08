Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson recently visited Barrowford Reservoir for an update on the major works taking place there.

Over the past year the Canal and River Trust have been undertaking a £6.2m. investment in Barrowford Reservoir.

These major safety works involve re-profiling and stabilising Barrowford Reservoir’s embankment, which will allow the water level to be permanently reduced by around 1.5 meters. The work follows from the findings of a 2017 safety inspection, and will reduce flood risk.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson with Canal and River Trust's Daniel Greenhalgh

The Canal and River Trust’s North West Director Daniel Greenhalgh hosted Mr Stephenson on site along with Ian Boddice, the project manager for the Barrowford Reservoir works. The visit included the local MP descending to the bottom of the reservoir to see the “plug” – the pipe used to drain the reservoir – which is usually underwater.

Located on Colne Road, Barrowford Reservoir was constructed around 1885 to feed the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. It holds around 265 million litres of water and was last emptied in 2014 for leakage tests.

For safety reasons, the crest path around the embankment and the small car park at the north end of the reservoir will remain closed to the public during these works. These are now expected to conclude in the summer of 2023.

Commenting on his visit Mr Stephenson said: “Following a very significant investment in the Upper Foulridge Reservoir in 2017, I am delighted to see good progress being made by the Canal and River Trust at Barrowford Reservoir.

“It was fascinating to be able to hear more about the workings of the reservoir and thank the team doing the works.

“The path around the reservoir is very popular with dog walkers and I know local people are keen for the works to be concluded soon. I received assurances that works were progressing well and should be concluded by June 2023.”

To find out more about the Canal and River Trust, become a Friend, donate or a volunteer visit: https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/

