Pendle Movie Makers group closes after 60 years and donates residual kitty of £1,668 to Pendleside Hospice

Pendle Movie Makers group has donated £1,668 to Pendleside Hospice.

By Laura Longworth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Club stalwart Peter Copestake was joined by members Howard Greenwood, Ken Holgate, Gillian Herbert and Graham Hayes to present the cheque to the charity.

The amateur film-making group was founded as Pendle Film Society in 1961 and has closed after 60 years because of a falling number in members.

Founding members made two “fun” cine films in the early 60s’: Excursion, a Wakes Week day out in Blackpool; and Nelson 62, a year in the life of the town.

Pendle Movie Makers, from the left, Howard Greenwood, Ken Holgate, Peter Copestake, Gillian Herbert and Graham Hayes with the cheque for Pendleside Hospice.
The club worked on special events like church centenaries, and made a Portas Pilot project film to support Nelson’s appeal for Government funding.

In 2012, a film was made with Colne Town Council to help welcome home Steven Burke, Colne’s Olympic champion cyclist.

The club also boasted more than 60 films of Nelson life, industry, Royal visits, demolition and rebuilding, many of which can be viewed on YouTube via member Howard Greenwood’s @howardswayable page.

Nelson