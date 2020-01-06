Pendle Dogs in Need amongst charities to receive welcome Christmas donation

It's been a very merry Christmas indeed for Pendle Dogs in Need and Home Start in East Lancashire as the two charities received donations from local telecoms business Daisy Communications.



Daisy employees at the Nelson office collected dog food, leads, dog beds, and toys for the vulnerable canines at animal rescue Pendle Dogs In Need as well as donating children’s books to Home Start on East Lancashire, who help struggling families and their children who are learning to read.

“We received over 200 children’s books from the staff at Daisy and their Christmas raffle also raised £280 for our charity," said Beryl Corbridge, Chair of Trustee for Home Start in East Lancashire. "We’re trying to get children in vulnerable families to read and by Daisy donating such a large number of children’s books we’re hoping we’ll be able to make significant progress to families in poverty in the local area.

"Every child deserves to have the best chance in life and reading is an essential part of their development," Beryl added. "The book donation will do so much to help the families we support and we can’t thank Daisy enough.”

Pendle Dogs In Need was also the Nelson-based business’ chosen charity for the year with its Christmas donation just one of the many ways it is supporting the rescue centre this year. “Daisy chose us as their charity this year and we’re so pleased to have their support," said a representative from the charity. "At Christmas, the centre is full as people discard their unwanted dogs so any help at this time of year is much appreciated.”