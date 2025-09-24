A Pendle councillor is calling for council tax exemption for the terminally ill.

Coun. Yasser Iqbal, who represents Brierfield West and Reedley, is supporting a campaign launched by end of life charity, Marie Curie. The charity is urging local authorities to ensure that people with less than 12 months to live – and their partners or household members – are exempt from paying council tax.

Coun. Iqbal hopes that Pendle will follow in the footsteps of Manchester City Council, who became the first local authority in the UK to offer financial support to people who are terminally ill.

A resident first made him aware of the scheme when describing his family’s financial difficulties after at least one relative gave up work to help provide “round-the-clock” care for a loved one.

“I think it is a really good scheme to help people in their most vulnerable period of time. It’s why I got involved in politics to help people. The cost of living crisis is high at the minute, so if we as a council can help alleviate the pressure on families and individuals experiencing terminal illness, it’s incumbent on us as a council to do that,” said Coun. Iqbal.

The councillor praises Manchester City Council, who have changed their Discretionary Council Tax Policy to explicitly include a commitment to support those with a terminal illness. This means that all terminally ill Manchester City Council residents with an SR1 form are eligible for the council tax support scheme. The SR1 form is completed by a clinician and acts as evidence that a person has a progressive disease and is expected to pass away within 12 months.

"Marie Curie led on this in Manchester. I hope other councils will follow suit. If Manchester City Council, a large authority, can do it, I can’t see why others can’t,” Coun. Iqbal added.

"It’s something we want to lead on. We might be the first in Lancashire, or maybe the second council in the country to implement it. I’ve spoken to councillors and haven’t had anyone against it. We just want to help anyone in that unfortunate predicament, not just individuals, but families. Of course, families suffer as much as patients themselves, unfortunately.”

Marie Curie’s campaign is highlighting how many people with a terminal illness incur unavoidable additional costs from day-to-day needs like transport and personal care, as well as for home adaptations or specialist equipment. The charity reveals that such residents often have energy bills that are thousands of pounds higher than the average household, due to the extra heating and other utilities they may need to manage their symptoms. And they may build up debts that would be passed onto their loved ones after their death.

As well as calling on support from councils, Marie Curie is also petitioning the Government to help fix the cost of dying crisis. To sign their petition, visit https://campaigns.mariecurie.org.uk/page/159107/petition/1?ea.tracking.id=web

Anyone who has experienced a bereavement or needs practical or clinical information or emotional support can contact the free and confidential Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309 or [email protected].