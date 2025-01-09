Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New recycling regulations will come into effect in Pendle, requiring businesses to dispose of their food waste separately from general waste.

This will apply to all Pendle businesses employing more than 10 full-time staff. All food waste will have to be separated from other waste and put in a food waste bin for collection.

The bins will be collected by an approved contractor who will be providing the service on Pendle Council’s behalf. Businesses will have to pay for the service which will start from £7.70 for each bin collected.

Bins will be provided by the contractor and businesses will be able to select the frequency of collections and the number of bins they require.

Council leader Coun. Asjad Mahmood said: “This introduction is part of a mandatory national scheme to reform recycling across England. It will be a step forward for recycling in Pendle and another step towards diverting recyclable materials away from landfill.

“Businesses will need to recycle all food waste, rather than just throwing it into the bin. This can only have a positive impact and hopefully help to make Pendle a cleaner place in which to live and work.”

Coun. Zafar Ali, portfolio holder for Environment and Climate Change, added: "Separated food waste will be converted into renewable energy and fertiliser, not landfilled or incinerated, which can only make it better for the environment.

“This new food waste collection builds upon the recycling services we already provide to Pendle businesses.”

Businesses with any queries regarding this new legislation, can contact Pendle Council’s Operational Services department by emailing [email protected] or fill out a form on the Council’s website trade waste query form