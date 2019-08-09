Pendle charity puts smiles on faces with fun activity packs for Pendleside Hospice patients

A Pendle charity put smiles on faces when it made a special visit to hospices, hospitals, and residential homes across Burnley.

Volunteers from the Hajjah Naziha Charitable Organisation handed out specially-designed activity books to service users and visitors at Pendleside Hospice.

The charity took along a bundle of activity packs and boxes of crayons that can be used in the family room by children visiting patients to enjoy. The packs, which include colouring, simple puzzles and word searches, can also be by adult patients, especially those with dementia or similar conditions.

HNCO’s Gulshan Rehman said: “When we first designed the activity packs we had intended them to be for a younger age group, but quickly realised that the content is suitable for a much wider audience. For patients with dementia for example, puzzles can act as a concentration exercise but also offer some light relief and act as a distraction for what can can be a very lonely and frustrating time.

“As well as visiting the hospice to present the activity pack, we wanted to meet the Pendleside team and introduce ourselves, and find out how we could help with future events and activities. HNCO has a global outreach but whether we are fundraising for Pendle or Pakistan, community spirit and a common goal of ‘help where it’s needed most’ is right at the heart of everything we do. We encourage local charities and causes to get in touch with us if they think they can help HNCO or if they think we can help them.

"Teamwork and collaboration is the backbone of every community at home or abroad, this is the foundation of all our fundraising and charitable endeavours at HNCO.”