Pendle car dealership making life easier for young carers

A Pendle car dealership is ensuring that young carers in the area have time to relax and enjoy activities most children take for granted.

Farnell Land Rover Nelson supports the Pendle, Burnley and Rossendale Young Carers organisation to fund theatre trips to the Lowry in Manchester for the youngsters, enabling them to enjoy pantomimes and top shows.

Young Carers at BPRCVS is an excellent, much needed project that provides a number of services directly to young carers in recognition of the hard work they do every day.

The dedicated Young Carers team help the young carers of East Lancashire manage with the emotional strain of caring for vulnerable adults. It also provides young carers with regular breaks from their caring responsibilities and specialises in delivering long-term support to young carers aged 8-18.

Tracey Taylforth, group motability manager at Vertu Motors PLC, the parent company of Farnell Land Rover Nelson, said: “To see how much the children enjoy their days out is so rewarding.

"Most of their childhood has been taken up with caring for a family member, which they do uncomplainingly, and we’re delighted that we can help to make a small difference to their lives.

“The Young Carers does some amazing work helping and supporting the young people and I would encourage other local businesses to get involved and can guarantee they will find it very worthwhile and satisfying.”

Jenny Cocker, Young Carers Manager, Burnley Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Services, said: “Farnell Land Rover have supported us for many years, helping us to give young carers and their families time out from home to make amazing memories. We really appreciate the continued support from them and feel they are leading the way in businesses supporting projects like ours.”