Pendle, Burnley, Craven and Rossendale Samaritans – John runs Edinburgh Marathon for Pendle Samaritans
John has previously run the Manchester Marathon following lock-down and is hoping family, friends and co-workers will support him to raise money for his local Samaritan branch.
John said: “Having had health issues and a very difficult year in 2017 where I used the Samaritan Service, I decided that I would find a way to give something back to Samaritans. Now is that time.
“I am running the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday May 26th. I wanted to ensure that if I was doing this, it had to be for the benefit of the local branch and to help local people who use the service.”
Mark Beard, one of the trustees for the local branch has known John for many years, will be keen to hear how John does on the day as he takes those steps to completing this challenge that he has trained intensely for over the past few months.
For those who wish to donate towards this event the link is justgiving.com/campaign/edinburghmarathonpendlesamaritans
Our listening volunteers are there to support anyone who needs to talk, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org, whatever they are going through.
To find out more information about Samaritans, or to make a donation and find out other ways you can support Pendle Samaritans please visit samaritans.org/pendle. If you would like enquire about becoming a volunteer, please visit www.samaritans.org/pendle or email [email protected].
