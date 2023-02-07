As the application is for more than 60 houses, the Area Committee has to pass the application up to the Development Management Committee for it to determine. However, it can make a recommendation and the Colne councillors advised refusal on the grounds of:

Highways issues;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Negative impact on the Conservation Area;

Pendle Borough Council’s Colne and District Committee unanimously object to controversial application to build on The Upper Rough in Colne

Negative impact on biodiversity and especially red-listed birds;

Negative impact on significant and long-range views;

Negative impact on the three promoted walks on the Public Rights of Way;

Conflict with PBC Planning policies SDP2, LIV1, ENV1 & ENV4 and the fact Pendle has a 5.61 year housing land supply, with delivery targets exceeded in recent years;

Conflict with the emerging Colne Neighbourhood Plan.

Dozens of residents attended the meeting at Colne Town Hall and there were eight speakers on a range of topics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late last year, both Colne Town Council and Trawden Parish Council voted unanimously to object to the application.

Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price, who co-founded L and B almost a decade ago, explained: “To build over The Upper Rough is directly contrary to the Colne Neighbourhood Plan, which has designated it as a Local Green Space. We are now at Examination and we expect to hear from the Examiner soon.”

Residents can view all the plans in the documents loaded onto Pendle Council’s Planning Portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline for comments has been extended again in the absence of reports from statutory consultees, such as Lancashire County Council. The application will be determined by Pendle’s Development Management Committee likely in either March or April. Lidgett and Beyond is encouraging local people to continue adding their own objections.

Coun. David Cockburn-Price, chairman of trustees at L and B, said: “Lidgett and Beyond’s professional response to development on The Upper Rough is now on the Pendle Planning Portal under “documents” associated with 22/0790/OUT.