Pendle Beer Festival at Colne Muni raises nearly £8,000 for Pendleside Hospice thanks to East Lancs CAMRA
The annual Pendle Beer Festival raised plenty of glasses, cheers and pounds for Pendleside Hospice.
The East Lancs CAMRA branch organised the 17th annual Pendle Beer Festival, which made a successful return to The Colne Muni after time was called for three years due to Covid-19.
The festival was enjoyed by locals and visitors from all over the UK and Europe, who came to Colne to sample the 90-plus beers and ciders which were on offer.
Hospice community engagement officer, Leah Hooper, thanked CAMRA ar their “wash-up” meeting at The Admiral Lord Rodney in Colne and received a cheque for £7,757.
She said: “Thanks must also go to all the wonderful people and businesses who sponsored a beer barrel at the event, as well as everyone who bought raffle tickets which alone raised over £2,000.
“Finally, thank you to the staff at The Colne Muni for their support and all the brilliant ‘Friends of Pendleside’ volunteers who came along to sell raffle tickets each day.”