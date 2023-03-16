The East Lancs CAMRA branch organised the 17th annual Pendle Beer Festival, which made a successful return to The Colne Muni after time was called for three years due to Covid-19.

The festival was enjoyed by locals and visitors from all over the UK and Europe, who came to Colne to sample the 90-plus beers and ciders which were on offer.

Leah Hooper with members of East Lancs CAMRA receiving the cheque at The Admiral Lord Rodney

Hospice community engagement officer, Leah Hooper, thanked CAMRA ar their “wash-up” meeting at The Admiral Lord Rodney in Colne and received a cheque for £7,757.

She said: “Thanks must also go to all the wonderful people and businesses who sponsored a beer barrel at the event, as well as everyone who bought raffle tickets which alone raised over £2,000.

