Pendle-based pals taking on golf marathon in aid of the Multiple Sclerosis Society

A Pendle-based duo are getting into the swing of charity fund-raising with a mega golf marathon.

Best mates Patrick Macadam and Jordan Whalley, who both work for XLCR Vehicle Management LTD in Colne, will play four rounds in one day on June 21st at the Marsden Park Golf Club. They will start in the morning and cover 18 miles throughout the day.

The colleagues were inspired to host the marathon in aid of Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Group of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a life-long condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

Burnley man Patrick, the company's commercial director, said: "It is a charity close to our hearts and we hope we can benefit the local group with the funding that we raise."

To make a donation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paddyandjordangolfmarathon