PCCU celebrates 40-year anniversary with huge 'thank you' party

The not-for-profit financial cooperative, which provides ethical savings and affordable loan facilities for members, laid on a four-course dinner and entertainment at Turf Moor.

PCCU president Gerard Spain opened the celebrations with a speech, reflecting on the growth of the credit union, thanking both volunteers and staff that have been involved with the organisation over the past four decades.

“Since PCCU began, with just 15 members and a collection of £75 in 1982, PCCU has grown substantially. Now with a membership of 13,000 account holders, collective savings of £14.3m and a loan book of £8.7m PCCU can proudly say they have helped tens of thousands of local people access well needed ethical financial services.

"Without all of the wonderful team of people over the years both volunteers and staff who have worked relentlessly, we would not be where we are today and have helped as many people as we have. During the last year alone, PCCU has saved the community £19m in interest in comparison to one of the leading high interest lenders.”

The event provided an opportunity for guests to reunite and reflect on all the milestones that were achieved during their time there.