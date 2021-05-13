Pat's snap of jay ruffles a few feathers in national competition

Pat Mansfield's brilliant capture of a jay

Pat Mansfield entered the picture of a jay for the 2021 wilko Wild Bird Calendar competition which ran earlier this year.

The judging panel at wilko were so impressed with the beautifully captured image, that it was chosen to be one of the winning twelve entries. Pat was awarded a £100 wilko voucher and the photograph selected as one of twelve images to be featured in the official 2022 wilko Wild Bird calendar.

Pat said: “Finding out that I’d been chosen as a winner was such a nice surprise. As a loyal wilko customer for many years, the chance to have my image featured in the Wild Bird Calendar was an honour, I’m so excited to see my image of a jay on the page.”

Daniel Bingham, Senior Pets Buyer for wilko said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing the final printed calendar with the winning entries taking pride of place. We’d like to thank every single person who has entered the competition, especially Pat, whose image we were particularly impressed by.”