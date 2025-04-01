Family and friends gathered at The Lounge at Crow Wood in Burnley for the surprise celebration that was organised by Jodie’s mum, Deborah.

Jodie, who works at Vanilla salon in Padiham, arrived with her husband Adam and their daughters, Jolie and Trixie, to be greeted by a chorus of ‘Happy Birthday’ from all the guests. And Jolie took these amazing photos of the celebrations.