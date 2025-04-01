Party Pics: Popular Padiham hairdresser treated to surprise party at The Lounge at Crow Wood in Burnley for her 40th birthday

By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
A surprise 40th birthday party for popular Padiham hairdresser Jodie Forrest-Derbyshire left her speechless.

Family and friends gathered at The Lounge at Crow Wood in Burnley for the surprise celebration that was organised by Jodie’s mum, Deborah.

Jodie, who works at Vanilla salon in Padiham, arrived with her husband Adam and their daughters, Jolie and Trixie, to be greeted by a chorus of ‘Happy Birthday’ from all the guests. And Jolie took these amazing photos of the celebrations.

.

1. Fabulous pics as hairdresser Jodie Forrest-Derbyshire celebrates her 40th at The Lounge at Crow Wood

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

2. Fabulous pics as hairdresser Jodie Forrest-Derbyshire celebrates her 40th at The Lounge at Crow Wood

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

3. Fabulous pics as hairdresser Jodie Forrest-Derbyshire celebrates her 40th at The Lounge at Crow Wood

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

4. Fabulous pics as hairdresser Jodie Forrest-Derbyshire celebrates her 40th at The Lounge at Crow Wood

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPadihamDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice