Linda Derbyshire celebrated her 60th, and her daughter Hannah marked her 30th year, at the party held at the Inn On The Wharf. Guests danced the night away and enjoyed a pie and pea supper, crisp board and sweetie laden party bags.
Here are some fabulous photos from the celebration.
1. Party Pics: Scenes from joint birthday party at The Inn On The Wharf in Burnley
. Photo: Zoe Louise Photography
2. Party Pics: Scenes from joint birthday party at The Inn On The Wharf in Burnley
. Photo: Zoe Louise Photography
3. Party Pics: Scenes from joint birthday party at The Inn On The Wharf in Burnley
. Photo: Zoe Louise Photography
4. Party Pics: Scenes from joint birthday party at The Inn On The Wharf in Burnley
. Photo: Zoe Louise Photography