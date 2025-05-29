Party Pics: 18 photos from surprise 'welcome home' party at Burnley's Little White Horse venue

By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th May 2025, 11:51 BST
A double surprise family reunion took place in Burnley.

Tia Rhian Wooller came home from Australia a week earlier than planned to surprise her mum, Siobhan Carroll.

After the emotional reunion, Siobhan turned the tables on Tia when she hosted a surprise ‘welcome home’ party for her at Burnley venue the Little White Horse. Away since October, Tia will return Down Under next month, but until then she is loving spending time with her family and friends.

Here are some lovely photos from the party at the Little White Horse in Hammerton Street.

