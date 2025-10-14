Party Pics: 16 lovely photos from 30th birthday bash at Padiham Cricket Club

By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Oct 2025, 09:52 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 10:06 BST
Rachel Redfern celebrated her landmark 30th birthday with a party.

The venue was Padiham Cricket Club and, joining Rachel was her boyfriend Oliver, their son George (six) along with family and friends. And the celebrations continue as Rachel is being whisked away on a surprise trip to Rome.

Here are some photos from the party, taken by Louise Bailey.

Party time for birthday girl Rachel

1. Fabulous scenes from Rachel Redfern's 30th birthday party at Padiham Cricket Club

Party time for birthday girl Rachel Photo: Louise Bailey

Let the party begin

2. Fabulous scenes from Rachel Redfern's 30th birthday party at Padiham Cricket Club

Let the party begin Photo: Louise Bailey

Starry eyed

3. Fabulous scenes from Rachel Redfern's 30th birthday party at Padiham Cricket Club

Starry eyed Photo: Louise Bailey

Enjoying a catch up at the party

4. Fabulous scenes from Rachel Redfern's 30th birthday party at Padiham Cricket Club

Enjoying a catch up at the party Photo: Louise Bailey

