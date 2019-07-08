Partnership working nets Burnley company huge contract

Burnley-based energy broker, Energy Finder, has secured a six figure contract to supply energy to Tek-Dry Systems a specialist global supplier of high-quality thermal process machinery.



The deal, worth over £800,000, emerged after the expanding company announced plans to relocate to larger premises and needed support from local firms to enable Tek-Dry's move to Hyndburn.

Francis Carroll, chief operations officer at Energy Finder, said: “We were brought in at the eleventh hour as Tek-Dry Systems had a very tight moving timeline, so we acted quickly to complete the project.

"This scale of move takes on average two to three months to manage, but we were able to complete in just one month, meaning that the company saved a fortune and were only one week behind schedule on their planned moving day.”

Energy Finder is part of Ribble Valley-based BNI Brunch, which is on track to achieve over £2m. in business referrals in its first year. Launched at the end of February, the chapter has passed 382 referrals between members in its first quarter.

Adam Robinson, director at Burnley-based IT firm, J2 Technology, who had recommended Energy Finder, said: “This was a real team effort by BNI members to support Tek-Dry Systems in their move to Frontier Park. As a large user of energy, I realised that they’d be the perfect customer for Energy Finder and I’m glad that my referral has benefitted both parties.”

Established over 30 years, BNI has around 240,000 members in over 70 countries worldwide. It works by organising weekly networking meetings for groups of businesses.

Groups, known as chapters, use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another, to a specific brief that members outline at every meeting.