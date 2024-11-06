Foulridge Parish Council has presented Paralympian Gregg Stevenson with his Freeman of Foulridge certificate.

The ceremony took place at Foulridge Village Hall, where there was standing room only for many of the residents and local HM Forces Groups who had turned up for the presentation.

Pendle Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Foulridge councillor and chair of Foulridge Parish Council, Kevin Salter, presented the framed certificate to Gregg, before Mayor of Pendle Coun. Mohammad Aslam paid tribute.

Gregg shows off his medal to The Mayor of Pendle, Councillor Mohammad Aslam, and Councillor Kevin Salter

Gregg, who rowed to victory to claim gold at the Paralympics in Paris, thanked those attending for all the support they have given him over the years and proudly showed off his gold medal to those who wanted to see it for themselves up close.

Now his gold medal – and what he has achieved since losing both his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan while serving as a Royal Engineer Commando 15 years ago – will be remembered for years to come.

The Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Aslam, said: “To have a Paralympic gold medal winner in Pendle is an outstanding privilege and it is wonderful that Foulridge Parish Council has honoured Gregg in this way.”

Coun. Salter added: “As soon as we heard of Gregg winning a gold medal, fellow parish councillors and villagers all wanted to do something to mark his outstanding achievement.

“We wanted to find a fitting tribute for Gregg, and I feel we have achieved that by making him a Freeman of Foulridge, where he currently lives; as well as renaming the village play area after him and sponsoring an annual social award at our local primary school, St Michael and All Angels.”