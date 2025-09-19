Bring your dancing shoes!

That’s the message from pals Gary Scully and Lee Clough who are hosting a daytime disco to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice.

The event is on Saturday, October 11th, at Penny Black in Burnley from 3pm to 9pm and the lads have promised ‘a belting day and night.’

Best pals Lee Clough (left) and Gary Scully dressed as Dumb and Dumber for their fund raising night for Pendleside Hospice at the Bombay Lounge in Barrowford

The disco is the duo’s last fundraiser before they become rivals on the dancefloor at this year’s Pendleside Does Strictly in November. Lee said: “We have a fantastic line up of some of Burnley’s best loved entertainers and DJs. There will be plenty of 80s and 90s tunes, some Ska and Northern Soul and singers Bella Withnell and Andy Brown as Elvis are also performing.

"The dress code is definitely your best dancing attire, it’s going to be a fantastic event.”

Serranos pizza van will also be serving food from their van outside the venue in Hargreaves Street, to keep everyone fuelled. Affectionately known as Cloughy and Scully, the duo have been active raising as much money as possible for the Pendleside pot. Events have included a car wash at Burnley Fire Station, when they both donned leopard print bikinis, a camp out and scooter weekend at Belvedere Sports and Social Club, and a ‘curryoke’ night at the Bombay Lounge in Barrowford. And last weekend they obliged as cheeky ‘butlers in the buff’ for a show hosted by fellow Strictly contestant Ollie Joseph, aka as Diana DoGood.

*The daytime disco is a ticket only event and these are available by clicking HERE.