Pals behind Burnley group Support After Suicide reach new fundraising heights after tackling Scotland's highest mountain Ben Nevis
The four pals behind Support After Suicide – Sharon Chapman, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith – have raised around £2,000 by climbing Ben Nevis to help pay for counselling at Pendleside Hospice for those bereaved by this tragic phenomenon. The money will also go to Church on the Street, which helps people struggling with addiction and mental illness, and Mark's Chair For Hope, which raises awareness of suicide and signposts people towards support.
The community rallied round the quartet to chip in with donations, with many others impacted by the issue also taking on the physical challenge.
Sharon said: “The whole experience was quite surreal. So many people stopped us and said well done, and that they’ve been affected by suicide but that there’s not enough care out there for the people left behind.”
To learn more about the group’s fundraising activities, visit Support After Suicide on Facebook.