Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisers of a Burnley group have scaled Scotland's highest mountain for a good cause.

The four pals behind Support After Suicide – Sharon Chapman, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith – have raised around £2,000 by climbing Ben Nevis to help pay for counselling at Pendleside Hospice for those bereaved by this tragic phenomenon. The money will also go to Church on the Street, which helps people struggling with addiction and mental illness, and Mark's Chair For Hope, which raises awareness of suicide and signposts people towards support.

The community rallied round the quartet to chip in with donations, with many others impacted by the issue also taking on the physical challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon said: “The whole experience was quite surreal. So many people stopped us and said well done, and that they’ve been affected by suicide but that there’s not enough care out there for the people left behind.”